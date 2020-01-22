CodeX: Playable & Disruptive Futurist eArt

Onsite Gallery @ OCAD U 199 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario

This exhibition of leading-edge digital art, or eArt, investigates the future of human society through technology, innovation and design. It encourages audiences to reflect on the symbiotic relationship between technology and human society, and the resulting possibilities for our future through algorithms, identity and the nature of reality. Jan 22-Apr 25, opening reception 6-9 pm Jan 22. Free.

ocadu.ca/event/codex-playable-disruptive-futurist-eart

Info

Onsite Gallery @ OCAD U 199 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario
Free
Art
