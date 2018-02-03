Coldest Day Of The Year Ride
Alexander the Great Parkette NE corner of Logan & Danforth, Toronto, Ontario
Join Cycle Toronto for the annual event. Meet at 11:30 am at Alexander the Great Parkette (Danforth Ave at Logan Ave). We head out at noon for a short, family-friendly ride of approximately 7 km along the some of the city's best cycling infrastructure, ending at Betty's on King East to warm up and mingle. Free.
Info
Alexander the Great Parkette NE corner of Logan & Danforth, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events