Coldest Day Of The Year Ride

Alexander the Great Parkette NE corner of Logan & Danforth, Toronto, Ontario

Join Cycle Toronto for the annual event. Meet at 11:30 am at Alexander the Great Parkette (Danforth Ave at Logan Ave). We head out at noon for a short, family-friendly ride of approximately 7 km along the some of the city's best cycling infrastructure, ending at Betty's on King East to warm up and mingle. Free.

Alexander the Great Parkette NE corner of Logan & Danforth, Toronto, Ontario
