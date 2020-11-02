NOW MagazineAll EventsColin James Celebrates Commodore Ballroom 90th Birthday

Colin James Celebrates Commodore Ballroom 90th Birthday

Colin James Celebrates Commodore Ballroom 90th Birthday

by
241 241 people viewed this event.

Live From Inside livestream concert. Dec 3 at 3 and 9 pm. $18. https://www.universe.com/events/colin-james-worldwide-live-stream-1-3pm-est-8pm-gmt-tickets-vancouver-7XRQCB

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-12-03 @ 03:00 PM to
2020-12-03 @ 11:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.