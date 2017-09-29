Collage And Contemporary Art
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5
Coined in the 20th Century, collage is used by artists to make political statements and as process work to explore different formal relationships (colour, shape, size, texture, etc.). Participants will make collages, explore their interests and see examples of collage made by contemporary artists. 2-4 pm. Free. No registration required.
