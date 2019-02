Oakham Community Theatre presents five short plays exploring five pivotal moments – an estrangement, a loss, an act of violence, an unexpected triumph, a sudden impulse.

March 6-9, Wed-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Sat 2 pm. $10, mat pwyc. In the Aki Studio.

facebook.com/OakhamCommunityTheatre

Tickets: http://www.nativeearth.ca/akistudio/collapse/