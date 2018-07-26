Collective Care Is Everywhere

Mercer Union 1286 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1N9

Bricks & Glitter Festival panel discussion focused on is collective care and care taking. Its different modes, people's motivations for being involved and staying involved and the various manifestations of care (support work, activism, different arts practices, food, parties, sub/Dom, etc). Panelists include Estelle Davis, Sedina Fiati, Loree Erickson and Akia Munga. Doors 6 pm, talk 7 pm. 

