Virtual pride event hosted by UTSC Women and Trans Centre. Pride party with queer DJ Lakeysha Desmond, a non-binary hip-pop dance choreographers and LGBQT+ guest speakers. Along with a virtual voting dance competition. This event will be livestreamed via youtube. All guest are welcome to groove with the music while being respectful in the comments. 6-8:30 pm. Free. eventbrite.ca/e/colors-of-the-rainbow-virtual-pride-party-tickets-106562308734