Colour Of Women

Complimentary colours work together within a painting. Colours fuse, adopt, blend, and join. Colours cast harmonious compositions, they help each other shine, and they facilitate a multiplicity that expands or captures our understanding of the world. Colours have been a place of solace, contemplation, healing, and comfort. Colours provide an outlet and space to adjust to the instability of our contemporary lives. Those same collaborative networks of solidarity form between women who choose the strength of colour to defy erasure.

The artists in this exhibition – Dinorah Catzalco, Sojin Chun, Lido Pimienta and Yelaine Rodriguez – resist hierarchal systems of power and reverse the black and white dichotomies that permeate in today’s polarized and violent societies, indicative of a capitalism in crisis. They stand up to class and racial divisions by choosing the weapon of colour as a medium to construct new systems of care, alternative perspectives of kinship, different forms of labour distribution, and foster a place for colour to assume its ability to heal rather than to divide.

Defined as“women of colour” in Canada, the artists find within the power of colour, a site to overcome pain and claim a space for fulfillment as they propose sites of empowerment. Through the potential of colour, they are able to heal wounds inflicted by neocolonialism, neoliberal economies, and patriarchal structures. As we enter a time of reflection, of learning from our past, and introducing decolonization methods to move forward, it is the multiplicity of colour which can offer a place of comfort and relief.

Curated by Tamara Toledo. May 5-July 9, 2022. Opening reception 6-8 pm May 5; curator tour 7-8 pm May 12. More info & register at surgalleryvirtual.ca

LOCATION

Sur Gallery: 39 Queens Quay East, Suite 100