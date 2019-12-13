Come From Away
Elgin Theatre 189 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M5B 1M4
by Irene Sankoff and David Hein (Mirvish). Newfoundlanders open their homes to stranded passengers following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Continuing at the Elgin after an 11-month run at the Royal Alex: February 5 to December 1 (no shows Sep 3-15) and Dec 13, 2019 to Mar 1, 2020, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Wed 1:30 pm, Sat-Sun 2 pm (see website for holiday performance schedule and other schedule exceptions). $39-$169, limited rush $25 (premium tickets also available).
MINI REVIEW
With astonishing warmth, Newfoundlanders welcome the traumatized passengers of planes rerouted to Gander on 9/11 in this home-grown Tony Award-winning musical. The music is rollicking, the lyrics are clever and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a show with more heart. The cast, doubling up on roles as Ganderites and travellers, is uniformly excellent, especially Eliza-Jane Scott as a pilot and Kevin Vidal as a Black Brooklynite who can’t believe his hosts’ openness. The show just barrels along – even with some dark content – and you never get a chance to catch your breath. But so what? Go with the flow and enjoy.
NNNN (Susan G Cole)