Come From Away

to Google Calendar - Come From Away - 2019-12-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Come From Away - 2019-12-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Come From Away - 2019-12-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Come From Away - 2019-12-13 00:00:00

Elgin Theatre 189 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M5B 1M4

by Irene Sankoff and David Hein (Mirvish). Newfoundlanders open their homes to stranded passengers following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Continuing at the Elgin after an 11-month run at the Royal Alex: February 5 to December 1 (no shows Sep 3-15) and Dec 13, 2019 to Mar 1, 2020, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Wed 1:30 pm, Sat-Sun 2 pm (see website for holiday performance schedule and other schedule exceptions). $39-$169, limited rush $25 (premium tickets also available).

MINI REVIEW

With astonishing warmth, Newfoundlanders welcome the traumatized passengers of planes rerouted to Gander on 9/11 in this home-grown Tony Award-winning musical. The music is rollicking, the lyrics are clever and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a show with more heart. The cast, doubling up on roles as Ganderites and travellers, is uniformly excellent, especially Eliza-Jane Scott as a pilot and Kevin Vidal as a Black Brooklynite who can’t believe his hosts’ openness. The show just barrels along – even with some dark content – and you never get a chance to catch your breath. But so what? Go with the flow and enjoy.

NNNN (Susan G Cole)

Info

Elgin Theatre 189 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M5B 1M4 View Map
Critics' Picks
Stage
Theatre
416-872-1212
to Google Calendar - Come From Away - 2019-12-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Come From Away - 2019-12-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Come From Away - 2019-12-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Come From Away - 2019-12-13 00:00:00