Come From Away
Elgin Theatre 189 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M5B 1M4
by Irene Sankoff and David Hein (Mirvish). Newfoundlanders open their homes to stranded passengers following the September 11 terrorist attacks. Continuing at the Elgin after an 11-month run at the Royal Alex: February 5 to June 30, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Wed 1:30 pm, Sat-Sun 2 pm. $39-$169 (premium tickets also available).
MINI REVIEW
With astonishing warmth, Newfoundlanders welcome traumatized passengers on planes rerouted to Gander on 9/11 in this home-grown Tony-nominated musical. The music is rollicking, the lyrics are clever and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a show with more heart. The cast, doubling up on roles as Ganderites and travellers, is uniformly excellent, especially Eliza-Jane Scott as a pilot and Kevin Vidal as a Black Brooklynite who can’t believe his hosts’ openness. The show just barrels along – even with some dark content – and you never get a chance to catch your breath. But so what? Go with the flow and enjoy.
NNNN (Susan G Cole)