Mirvish presents a return engagement of the play by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. Newfoundlanders open their homes to stranded passengers following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Back at the Royal Alexandra Theatre March 3 to May 31, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Wed 1:30 pm, Sat-Sun 2 pm. $39-$169, limited rush $25 (premium tickets also available).

mirvish.com/shows/come-from-away

MINI REVIEW

With astonishing warmth, Newfoundlanders welcome the traumatized passengers of planes rerouted to Gander on 9/11 in this home-grown Tony Award-winning musical. The music is rollicking, the lyrics are clever and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a show with more heart. The cast, doubling up on roles as Ganderites and travellers, is uniformly excellent, especially Eliza-Jane Scott as a pilot and Kevin Vidal as a Black Brooklynite who can’t believe his hosts’ openness. The show just barrels along – even with some dark content – and you never get a chance to catch your breath. But so what? Go with the flow and enjoy.