Come From Kindness Virtual Cabaret Fundraiser

Canadians are invited to join the sensational Come from Away cast and band for a one-of-a-kind virtual cabaret show in support of the Canadian Cancer Society. CCS will be partnering with Come from Away and other talent to connect Canadians coast-to-coast in an online performance through Facebook and Instagram Live in celebration of kindness while raising much needed funds for digital and phone programs that support all Canadians affected by cancer, especially now. May 4 & 5 at 8 pm. facebook.com/events/687094452107801