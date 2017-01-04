Come Up To My Room 2017

Artists, designers and collectives from Canada and the U.S. showcase site-specific, immersive installations through four floor of the historic hotel. This year's participants include Jeffrey Chiu; Grove Collective, Tara Krebs, OCAD U Student Gallery, Totem Design Co., 1:1 Collaborative, Rana Malik and many others. Jan 19-22, Thu 6-8 pm, Fri-Sat 11 am-10 pm, Sun 11 am-5 pm. $10, stu $5.