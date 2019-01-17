Come Up To My Room

All 4 floors of the Gladstone Hotel will be taken over by immersive art + design installations at the annual alternative design exhibition. Features more than 20 projects by over 50 participants.

Jan 17-20: Thu 7-10 pm, Fri-Sat 11 am-10 pm (Saturday opening reception 7-10 pm, followed by Love Design Party), Sun 11 am-5 pm. $10, stu $5 (Fri only). Family of four $25.

#CUTMR2019