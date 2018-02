Stand-up featuring all new material, 12 comics doing 5 minutes each. With Ab Mostafa, Paul Kitz, Himansu Patel, Kyla Clark, Ranjan Subbiah, Maya Paz, Val Litman & others. Hosted by Precious Chong. 8:30 pm (doors 8 pm). $5. 2nd floor. Tickets at eventbrite.ca.

facebook.com/events/479086189154754