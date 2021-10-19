Halloween

Oct 19, 2021

Comedy Is Art

Comedy with Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Joey Harlem, Anasimone George, Ben Sosa Wright, Ajahnis Charley, Harpreet Sehmbi, Jean Paul, Marie Sotto, Ryan Maglunob, Isabel Zaw-Tun, Zabrina Douglas, Nour Hadidi, Natalie Norman, Tamara Shevon, Keesha Brownie, Coko & Daphney Jo, Nick Reynoldson, Dena Jackson, Arthur Simeon, Monty Scott, Todd Graham, Kenny Robinson, and Martha Chaves. Oct 26-30 at 8 pm. Free. Reserve. Livestream available. Theatre Centre, 1115 Queen W.

Date And Time
Tue, Oct 26th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
Sat, Oct 30th, 2021 to

Location
Theatre Centre

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

