Comedy Is Art

Comedy with Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Joey Harlem, Anasimone George, Ben Sosa Wright, Ajahnis Charley, Harpreet Sehmbi, Jean Paul, Marie Sotto, Ryan Maglunob, Isabel Zaw-Tun, Zabrina Douglas, Nour Hadidi, Natalie Norman, Tamara Shevon, Keesha Brownie, Coko & Daphney Jo, Nick Reynoldson, Dena Jackson, Arthur Simeon, Monty Scott, Todd Graham, Kenny Robinson, and Martha Chaves. Oct 26-30 at 8 pm. Free. Reserve. Livestream available. Theatre Centre, 1115 Queen W.