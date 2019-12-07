Comfort and Joy: VOCA Chorus
Eastminster United Church 310 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N6
Concert including Antonio Vivaldi’s magnificent “Gloria”, with soloists Dallas Chorley, soprano and Lindsay Connolly, mezzo soprano, as well as Ralph Vaughan Williams‘ lush setting of folk carols, “Fantasia on Christmas Carols”, featuring baritone Parker Clements, accompanied by guest artists, the VOCA Chamber Orchestra.
A wide variety of seasonal selections will include Pentatonix (“Carol of the Bells“), a quirky version of “Jingle Bells” and he annual carol sing, raffle and bake sale. 7:30 pm. $30, srs $25, stu $15. vocachorus.ca
