Comfort and Joy: VOCA Chorus

Concert including Antonio Vivaldi’s magnificent “Gloria”, with soloists Dallas Chorley, soprano and Lindsay Connolly, mezzo soprano, as well as Ralph Vaughan Williams‘ lush setting of folk carols, “Fantasia on Christmas Carols”, featuring baritone Parker Clements, accompanied by guest artists, the VOCA Chamber Orchestra.

A wide variety of seasonal selections will include Pentatonix (“Carol of the Bells“), a quirky version of “Jingle Bells” and he annual carol sing, raffle and bake sale. 7:30 pm. $30, srs $25, stu $15. vocachorus.ca