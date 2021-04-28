On May 6th, join us for the inaugural Comics Night In Canada / La soirée de la BD! Two artists enter, one artist leaves….just kidding! Both artists leave and have a grand ol’ time.

Comics Night In Canada is the first ever cross-country comic arts activity! Vancouver, Toronto, Montréal & Québec unite for an epic battle across four total events featuring eight creators in two battles each night! Every week, different cities will face off, until the big finale on May 27th. You, the viewer, will have the opportunity to vote for your favourite artist/city to help get that city crowned the comics champion for 2021! The events will be live-streamed on YouTube & Facebook with each week hosted by a different Home Team! #CanCAF #fbdcan https://fb.me/e/2lnPX89wM

Dates and Times:

May 6th: 4:00pm PD/7:00pm ET

May 13th: 4:00pm PD/7:00pm ET

May 20th: 4:00pm PD/7:00pm ET

May 27th: 4:00pm PD/7:00pm ET