Coming Home online art exhibition

Gallery 1313 is pleased to present COMING HOME, a curated group exhibition to mark the gradual reopening of the gallery. After a lock down due to COVID-19 we are anxious to return to some kind of normal life and present some hope for the future.

July 29-August 9, virtual reception 8 pm July 30 (email Phil Anderson for login details).

Coming Home could be the return to normal life post COVID-19 or just a depiction of what home means to the artist. Is it a place of comfort? Is it a distant place? How do we envision coming home? A broad range on interpretations on this subject are presented here.

The show is curated by Phil Anderson, Gallery Director and assisted by Mariah Lamont-Lennox.  

 

