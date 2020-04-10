ComIT, a non-profit organization that provides free IT job training courses across the country to help break the vicious cycle of “survival jobs”, is now offering weekly insightful and informative webcasts, open to anyone who is looking for meaningful content and to feel inspired with short, 10-15 minute talks from leaders across a wide range of industries and professions. Each week, a new speaker and topic will be presented. Noon. Free. ComITalks

Fri Apr 10 - , Alex Shmila, Program Director at CoLabs will speak about creating a startup community.

Fri- Apr 17 - April 17th, Lindsay Mackenzie the Community Engagement Officer at CBC who will speak about what "stealing thunder" truly means.