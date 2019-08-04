Commemoration of the Fifth Anniversary of the Mount Sinjar Genocide
The Yezidi community living in the Greater Toronto Area and London, Ontario will commemorate the Mount Sinjar Genocide at Queen's Park with the largest gather of Yezidis in Canada. Among them will be survivors of the massacre and sexual slavery that followed. With keynote speaker Irwin Cotler, Chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights. 2 pm. Free.
