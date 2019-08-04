Commemoration of the Fifth Anniversary of the Mount Sinjar Genocide

Queen's Park 47 Queen's Park Cres E, Toronto, Ontario

The Yezidi community living in the Greater Toronto Area and London, Ontario will commemorate the Mount Sinjar Genocide at Queen's Park with the largest gather of Yezidis in Canada. Among them will be survivors of the massacre and sexual slavery that followed. With keynote speaker Irwin Cotler, Chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights. 2 pm. Free.

Info

Queen's Park 47 Queen's Park Cres E, Toronto, Ontario
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
