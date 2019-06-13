Communal Table At The Bentway

The Bentway 250 Fort York, Toronto, Ontario

Weekly communal dining opportunities featuring local chefs and musical performances. Jun 13-Aug 22, Thu 6:30-8:30 pm. 

Pre-registration is requested: thebentway.ca/communal-table Help ensure there is no food waste by reserving a spot in advance for $12 (Walk-ups welcome if there is availability).

In the spirit of this program and the Bentway’s 'Communitas' Season, guests are asked to bring their own dishes and a non-perishable food item for donation to local shelters.

Info

The Bentway 250 Fort York, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages
Community Events
