Community Arts Guild: Unfolding

Join the Community Arts Guild for a series of work-in-progress performances including dance, puppetry, original scenes and music. Take part in drop-in art making, watch a performance, or learn a small role. May 18 to 30, closing reception on 7-9:30 pm May 30. Performances will begin at 7:30 pm, followed by a lantern parade at 9 pm on the grounds of Cedar Ridge Creative Centre.

For Doors Open Days, performances will be at 11 am and 3 pm on May 25 & 26. Free.

toronto.ca/cedarridge