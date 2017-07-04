Community Arts Space: Art Is Change

Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7

Works for Change: Madeleine Co., July 4 to 13.

What Makes a Space a Place?: Waterloo Architecture & PARTISANS Architects, Jul 4 to 26.

NU FORuMS: Mikiki, Jul 18 to 27.

Feminist Art Museum: Xenia Benivolski and Su-Ying Lee, Aug 9 to 17.

Portable Stories August Fröhls (Aman Sandhu and Swapnaa Tamhane), Aug 9 to 30.

Collecting Personal Archives: soJin Chun in collaboration with the Truth & Dare Project, Aug 22 to 31.

Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art 111 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7

