Community Arts Space: Art Is Change
Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7
Works for Change: Madeleine Co., July 4 to 13.
What Makes a Space a Place?: Waterloo Architecture & PARTISANS Architects, Jul 4 to 26.
NU FORuMS: Mikiki, Jul 18 to 27.
Feminist Art Museum: Xenia Benivolski and Su-Ying Lee, Aug 9 to 17.
Portable Stories August Fröhls (Aman Sandhu and Swapnaa Tamhane), Aug 9 to 30.
Collecting Personal Archives: soJin Chun in collaboration with the Truth & Dare Project, Aug 22 to 31.
