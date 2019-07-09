Community Arts Space: What We Long For

Inspired by the transformative potential of clay, the Gardiner Museum is giving a platform to local artists, curators, youth and community organizers who represent some of the city’s diverse voices, experiences and histories, and are shaping its future.

What we long for explores the ways in which justice and pleasure can co-exist as counterpoints to calling out, gaslighting, exhaustion and burnout. The projects include a podcast series featuring artists Kent Monkman and Shary Boyle; an exhibition by youth artists in the form of a contemporary beauty salon; an exploration of cruising histories in Toronto’s Black, Trans and Queer communities; and an installation of clay butterflies intended to mobilize conversation and action around the decline of the monarch butterfly and the migrant crisis.

July 9-Sep 2, see website for more details and list of events related to the exhibition. Free.