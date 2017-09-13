Community & Collaboration Roundtable Discussion

to Google Calendar - Community & Collaboration Roundtable Discussion - 2017-09-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community & Collaboration Roundtable Discussion - 2017-09-13 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community & Collaboration Roundtable Discussion - 2017-09-13 18:30:00 iCalendar - Community & Collaboration Roundtable Discussion - 2017-09-13 18:30:00

Craft Ontario Shop 1106 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H9

Round-table speakers consist of a variety of craft artists, at various stages of their career from some of the city's most notable studios. Each of them will bring their distinct personal experience building and contributing to shared studio space, offering an exclusive opportunity to ask pressing questions. $5 for Craft Ontario members, $15 for non-members.

Info
Craft Ontario Shop 1106 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H9 View Map
Community Events
to Google Calendar - Community & Collaboration Roundtable Discussion - 2017-09-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community & Collaboration Roundtable Discussion - 2017-09-13 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community & Collaboration Roundtable Discussion - 2017-09-13 18:30:00 iCalendar - Community & Collaboration Roundtable Discussion - 2017-09-13 18:30:00