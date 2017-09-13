Community & Collaboration Roundtable Discussion
Craft Ontario Shop 1106 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H9
Round-table speakers consist of a variety of craft artists, at various stages of their career from some of the city's most notable studios. Each of them will bring their distinct personal experience building and contributing to shared studio space, offering an exclusive opportunity to ask pressing questions. $5 for Craft Ontario members, $15 for non-members.
Info
Craft Ontario Shop 1106 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H9 View Map
Community Events