Community Forum: A Green New Deal For Ontario
Cecil Community Centre 58 Cecil, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1N6
Discussion on developing a plan to address climate change by reducing emissions and making our province carbon-neutral, all while creating jobs, boosting the economy and ensuring equity for all. Hosted by MPP Jessica Bell with guests MPP Ian Arthur, Maya Menezes (The Leap), Amara Possian (350.org) and Christina Hoicka of York University. 6-8 pm. Free.
Free
