COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Community Justice Over Pipelines

Join Water Allies and Mining Watch Canada for an online panel discussion of Imbolo Imbue’s novel, "How Beautiful We Were"..

Aug 3, 2021

Community Justice Over Pipelines

15 15 people viewed this event.

Join Water Allies and Mining Watch Canada for an online panel discussion of Imbolo Imbue’s novel, “How Beautiful We Were”. Looking at the effects of corporate greed, Imbue centres community and resistance. Aug 4 from 3-5 pm. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-justice-over-pipelines-tickets-165269994001

Date And Time
2021-08-04 @ 03:00 PM to
2021-08-04 @ 05:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Books

Event Tags

Share With Friends