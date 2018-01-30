Community Naloxone Anti-Overdose Training and Kits

Attention George Brown, Ryerson Students, east-enders. 9:30 -10:30 am. Free group training - morning session. Learn how to use of Naloxone injections to reverse opioid overdoses, including fentanyl and carfentanyl. ***Bring your OHIP card to receive a Naloxone kit.*** Outreach by Delaware Pharmacy and the Ontario Naloxone Program For Pharmacies.