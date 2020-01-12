Community Visioning – Bricks & Glitter 2020

Google Calendar - Community Visioning – Bricks & Glitter 2020 - 2020-01-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Visioning – Bricks & Glitter 2020 - 2020-01-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Visioning – Bricks & Glitter 2020 - 2020-01-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Community Visioning – Bricks & Glitter 2020 - 2020-01-12 18:00:00

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario

The Bricks & Glitter Festival is seeking input in order to understand how to make access to the festival better, as well as what the community wants and needs. For those of you joining us for the first time, we’ll be explaining the process behind putting together the festival, feedback from last year on limitations, as well as our initial thoughts on this year’s festival. 6 pm. Pwyc ($10 suggested donation.

https://withfriends.co/event/3405633/community_visioning_bandg_2020

Info

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Queer
Community Events
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Community Visioning – Bricks & Glitter 2020 - 2020-01-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Visioning – Bricks & Glitter 2020 - 2020-01-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Visioning – Bricks & Glitter 2020 - 2020-01-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Community Visioning – Bricks & Glitter 2020 - 2020-01-12 18:00:00