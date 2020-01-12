Community Visioning – Bricks & Glitter 2020

The Bricks & Glitter Festival is seeking input in order to understand how to make access to the festival better, as well as what the community wants and needs. For those of you joining us for the first time, we’ll be explaining the process behind putting together the festival, feedback from last year on limitations, as well as our initial thoughts on this year’s festival. 6 pm. Pwyc ($10 suggested donation.

https://withfriends.co/event/3405633/community_visioning_bandg_2020