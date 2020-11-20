100 Seconds to Midnight

Each passing second on the doomsday clock marks one moment closer to the end of all things. Natural disasters, diminishing biodiversity, and pandemics that spread like wildfire are among several symptoms of our inevitable demise. The Spectrum composers and guests embrace today’s terrors and the unknown future with new music that captures our existential struggle and aspires to find a light at the end of the tunnel, performed by a dynamic ensemble.

Ensemble:

Yunjin Claire Lee – piano and synth

Jeff-Antoine Cote (ACOTE) – modular synth

Marito Marques – drums

Caleb Klager – bass

Composers:

Jackson Welchner – Scrolling

Mason Victoria – Fewer and Farther Between

Chelsea McBride (Spectrum alum) – Hennie

Caleb Klager (guest) – Minimum Cycle

Lex Metcalfe (guest) – Prompt Critical Core

Yunjin Claire Lee (guest) – Animalcules