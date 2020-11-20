100 Seconds to Midnight

Each passing second on the doomsday clock marks one moment closer to the end of all things. Natural disasters, diminishing biodiversity, and pandemics that spread like wildfire are among several symptoms of our inevitable demise. The Spectrum composers and guests embrace today’s terrors and the unknown future with new music that captures our existential struggle and aspires to find a light at the end of the tunnel, performed by a dynamic ensemble.
Ensemble:
Yunjin Claire Lee – piano and synth
Jeff-Antoine Cote (ACOTE) – modular synth
Marito Marques – drums
Caleb Klager – bass
Composers:
Jackson Welchner – Scrolling
Mason Victoria – Fewer and Farther Between
Chelsea McBride (Spectrum alum) – Hennie
Caleb Klager (guest) – Minimum Cycle
Lex Metcalfe (guest) – Prompt Critical Core
Yunjin Claire Lee (guest) – Animalcules
