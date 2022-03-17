Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 16, 2022

1184 occurs at the cusp of the fall of the Muslim empire in Andalusia after 500 years of Convivencia or coexistence between Muslims, Christians and the Jewish people.

What lessons can we learn as we embark upon a journey through our Medieval past? Can peoples from these three major Abrahamic religions truly coexist?

Join us in April 2022 at the Theatre Passe Muraille as we welcome you to 12th century Andalusia. 

Run time: approx 120 minutes with a brief intermission. The venue is wheelchair accessible. 

A co-production by Phoenix Arts and Aga Khan Museum. For more information, please visit http://www.phoenixartsproductions.ca/1184.html 
COVID-19 Protocols
Everyone entering our theatre must wear a mask while in the building and provide proof of vaccination by presenting their Enhanced Vaccine Certificate (QR code) with a form of government-issued identification. Anyone who is not vaccinated must meet our exemption requirements to enter the theatre.

Ticket holders will bring their proof of vaccination or completed exemption requirements to the theatre on the day they are attending the show. (Please do not send it in advance as we cannot store this information on your file. Theatre Passe Muraille will not be storing or publicly sharing any health record information.)

Take a look at our COVID 19 Protocols to view further details. If you have any questions or concerns please contact us at info@passemuraille.on.ca

 

Location Address - 16 Ryerson Ave, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2P3

Event Price - General admission $25 Previews & Students, Seniors, Accessibility, Arts Workers: $12.50

Thu, Apr 21st, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to Sun, May 1st, 2022

Concert or Performance

Theatre
 
