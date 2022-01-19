16th Annual Bob Marley Birthday Celebration Livestream & Food Drive

NuFunk Concerts in association with Rasta Fest & Uma Nota Presents

16th ANNUAL BOB MARLEY BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION & FOOD DRIVE LIVESTREAM

In support of the Parkdale Community Food Bank

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 6th, 2022

Livestreamed from BSMT 245 in Toronto

6 pm to 9:30 pm FREE

NuFunk Concerts’ Bob Marley Birthday Tribute is the longest-running Bob Marley Tribute in Canada, and one of the hottest local reggae concerts of the year. The event showcases the best of Canada’s reggae music scene while raising essential food donations for the Parkdale Food Bank. This year, in the second year in a virtual setting, veteran soul-reggae singer Jay Douglas collaborates with up-and-coming reggae collective Reggaddiction to reinterpret Bob Marley & The Wailers material and perform original reggae material. The Livestream will also feature pre-recorded live performances of reggae talent from across Canada as well as DJ sets exploring Marley’s vast catalog. Join us and celebrate Black History Month and Canadian Reggae Talent!

Jay Douglas is one of Toronto’s many hidden treasures, especially when it comes to the constant growth that is the Canadian music industry. Originally born in Jamaica, the first stage Douglas performed on was in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Uncovering a natural charisma when it comes to performing, Jay Douglas has been active in the entertainment industry for the past 45 years. Developing a passion for American Blues, West Indian Rhythms, and Jazz Standards, Douglas tackles a vast repertoire all while providing unmatched energy on stage.

Delivering crossover vibes, refreshing vocal harmonies, and powerful instrumental riddims, Reggaddiction is one of the top up-and-coming bands in the Canadian reggae scene. Single releases from the band’s highly anticipated upcoming Neil Young reggae tribute album Ganja Harvest have received stellar reviews and national airplay on CBC Radio. The band opened up for the legendary Sister Nancy in early 2019, backed by Studio One legend Otis Gayle at the Beaches Jazz Festival was featured at Downtown Markham Festival, Come Together Festival, and Q107’s Canada Day Livestream.

The Parkdale Community Food Bank is a grassroots organization, founded by volunteers in 2007 and serving 4,700 people each month. Located in the heart of Parkdale, their philosophy reflects a strong commitment to a client-based model, where respect, inclusion, and the dignity of their members are the first priority. The food bank uses a shopping system, as opposed to the more common hamper system to maximize selection and respect members’ various dietary needs. The Food Bank has only one employee and relies on 50 committed volunteers. With no direct funding from any level of government, The Parkdale Community Food Bank raises all of its funds independently and is dependent on donations from individuals and events like the annual Bob Marley Birthday Tribute. Donations can be dropped off, or made directly on the website: www.pcfb.ca

This event was made possible by the financial support of Factor and the joint partnership with BSMT 245 & Rasta Fest. Community sponsors: CIUT 89.5 FM, Fusicology, SnapD Toronto, Slammin Media, and more.

Reserve Tickets

Facebook Event

Livestream Links

For more info contact jay@nufunk.ca