2 Girls 1 Comedy Show

Join us for a night of outdoor comedy on the Tallboys patio! Great comics, great craft beer, and great burgers all on a beautiful hidden patio. We’ve been sold out all summer so don’t miss the chance to see one of the hottest shows in the city. The patio can accommodate groups of up to six. To reserve a table visit the Tallboys website and make a reservation for the number of people in your party for 8 PM on September 7th and the ticket price ($15) will be added to your bill at the end of the night.