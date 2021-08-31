COVID-19

2 Girls 1 Comedy Show

Aug 31, 2021

8 8 people viewed this event.

Join us for a night of outdoor comedy on the Tallboys patio! Great comics, great craft beer, and great burgers all on a beautiful hidden patio. We’ve been sold out all summer so don’t miss the chance to see one of the hottest shows in the city. The patio can accommodate groups of up to six. To reserve a table visit the Tallboys website and make a reservation for the number of people in your party for 8 PM on September 7th and the ticket price ($15) will be added to your bill at the end of the night. 

Additional Details

Venue Name - Tallboys

Event Price - $15

Date And Time
Tue, Sep 7th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Location
838 Bloor St W, Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

