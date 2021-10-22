- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Hannah Lawrence & Bria Hieber host the Halloween edition with Salma Hindy, Dylan Gott, Faraz Niafattah and Tom Henry. 8.
Hannah Lawrence & Bria Hieber host the Halloween edition with Salma Hindy, Dylan Gott, Faraz Niafattah and Tom Henry. 8 pm. $17. Tallboys Craft Beer House, 838 Bloor W.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2-girls-1-comedy-show-halloween-edition-tickets-196622201297?fbclid=IwAR1fGviP7sz0z5jd-NhoMdzmqCSbgW4B8YnJcgBxelRxsIvR1hK7_n0bm7c
Location Address - 838 Bloor Street West
Event Price - $16.93