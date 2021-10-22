Halloween

2 Girls 1 Comedy Show

Oct 22, 2021

2 Girls 1 Comedy Show

Hannah Lawrence & Bria Hieber host the Halloween edition with Salma Hindy, Dylan Gott, Faraz Niafattah and Tom Henry. 8 pm. $17. Tallboys Craft Beer House, 838 Bloor W.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2-girls-1-comedy-show-halloween-edition-tickets-196622201297?fbclid=IwAR1fGviP7sz0z5jd-NhoMdzmqCSbgW4B8YnJcgBxelRxsIvR1hK7_n0bm7c

Additional Details

Location Address - 838 Bloor Street West

Event Price - $16.93

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 29th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Event Tags

