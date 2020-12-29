FROM ONTARIO WITH LOVE – A CELEBRATION OF HOPE

2020 New Year’s Eve Television Special with performers Avril Lavigne, Divine Brown, Jully Black, Measha Brueggergosman, Barenaked Ladies, Loud Luxury, The Tenors, The Halluci Nation (formerly known as A Tribe called Red), AllyDice, NOTIFI, Roy Woods, Ryhan Douglas, Sean Jones, Steele, The Tenors, Wali Shah, Roberta Battaglia with the Windsor Symphony Orchestra, front line workers, storytelling, fireworks and more to headline 90 minute spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration. Hosted by Kim’s Convenience star Andrew Phung and Canadian television and radio personality Arisa Cox with award winning DJ duo Loud Luxury, live from Windsor’s Capitol Theatre, which will be celebrating its 100th birthday on New Years Eve. 10:30 pm on TVO and the TVO YouTube Channel, as well as Facebook livestream at thestar.com. https://fromontariowithlovenye.com