2021 CDTPS Mainstage Show: TomorrowLove and The Digital Dream

The Centre for Drama, Theatre and Performance Studies (CDTPS) at the University of Toronto presents its 2021 Mainstage performances: A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare and TomorrowLove by Rosamund Small. Directed by Dylan Trowbridge and Graham Abbey.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Oberon and Titania, King and Queen of the fairies, are at war. And when these fairies fight, the mortal world descends into chaos. The tides are rising. The seasons altering. Infectious diseases abound. The Imperial Republic of Athens has been placed under uncompromising quarantine regulations.

This digital re-imagining of Shakespeare’s magical comedy, interrogates concepts of love, friendship, gender and power and features a superb ensemble from U of T’s CDTPS Drama 403 class.

TomorrowLove – Rosamund Small’s bold, intimate and curious play cycle imagines future technologies and their impact – both positive and negative – on human relationships. Morphing dextrously from science-fiction to romantic comedy to family drama, the compact two character plays contained within TomorrowLove are full of heart and pack a mighty punch. These minimalist digital chamber pieces will highlight the considerable talents of the Drama 403 acting ensemble.

This year’s mainstage performances are FREE. Runs March 11-20. Visit uoft.me/TLDD for more information.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream – March 11-14 (available via video on demand on YouTube)

TomorrowLove – March 19 & 20 (available via livestream on YouTube)