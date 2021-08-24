2021 Jazz 4 the Ages Youth Finals

Livestream of the Jazz 4 the Ages Youth Finals with young musicians and artists competing across several age categories for the chance to win prizes. Judges featured are many talented musicians from the Niagara Region and beyond, including Terry Clarke, Peter Shea, Clark Johnston, and more. Aug 29 from 11 am-6 pm. Free. https://niagarajazzfestival.com/2021-jazz-4-the-ages-youth-contest