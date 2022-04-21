2022 International Jazz Day: April in Paris

Join us for this fun, French-themed event jazz event celebrating International Jazz Day!

Let Juliet Dunn and her trio take you on a trip to Paris… le vrai Paris de nos coeurs. Smokey cafes and bistros, cozy hideouts, jazz ‘caves’, sleepless nights, the river Seine, Montmartre, et encore… All of this set to the music of Edith Piaf, Josephine Baker, Charles Aznavour and more. Accompanied by the accordion stylings of Tom Szczesniak this show will truly transport you to Paris, France. Bon Voyage!

This event is a FUNDRAISER for the festival and will include:

– Glass of Stratus wine and French hors d’oeuvres by Paris Crêpes Café (included in price of ticket)

– Live in-person concert

– Door Prizes, Silent Auction, 50/50 draw and more!

Vaccination policy will be in effect.

For show & artist information and to purchase tickets online, visit our website at www.niagarajazzfestival.com

PLEASE NOTE: Traditionally the festival aims to donate a portion of our fundraiser proceeds to a worthy cause. Our hearts are still with our friends in Ukraine and we can not bear not helping out. This year 10% of our proceeds are going to support the Ukrainian Community in these terrible times. Together we can make a difference!