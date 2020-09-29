NOW MagazineAll Events2nd Floor Stand-Up Comedy Show

2nd Floor Stand-Up Comedy Show

271 271 people viewed this event.

Vapor Central is a B.Y.O.Bud cannabis research lounge hosting comedy shows. Hosted by Abbas Wahab. All-Pro show happens every Wednesday night. $20. Bring your own bud. Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm. http://facebook.com/vaporcentral

(50 spots left)
 

Date And Time

2020-09-30 @ 09:00 PM to
2020-09-30 @ 11:00 PM
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Comedy

Location Page

Vapor Central

