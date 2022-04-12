420 All Star B*tches

420 is coming! Woot woot! Time for another edition of ALL STAR B*TCHES COMEDY! A full throttle standup comedy show featuring Toronto’s top comedy bitches! Grab some buds and join us – it’s the 420 EDITION! Saturday Apr 23rd 8:30pm! $20! comedybar.ca.

FEATURED COMICS:

DeAnne Smith, a Canadian Comedy Award winner, has performed at Just for Laughs, JFL42, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, the New Zealand International Comedy Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and the Iceland Comedy Festival to name a few.

Rachel Manson is a Toronto based writer, actor and comedian. She regularly performs stand up, improv and sketch in Toronto and around North America. Her original series Nerotica, is currently in pre-production.

Sarah Ashby… What do you get when you put Regina George’s mean spirit into Garth from Wayne’s World’s body? Why you get Sarah Ashby! This 4 time Roast Battle Champion has been performing all around Southern Ontario and has appeared in multiple festivals including the Brantford Comedy Festival, the 420 Comedy Festival and the United Comedy Festival.

Lianne Mauladin is known for her comfortable, straight shooting, style of comedy and unique perspective on life. She’s performed live on ABC’s “The View” and her comedy has been recorded and or televised on ABC, Bite TV, iChannel, Sirius XM, CBC and Rogers TV.

Sandra Battaglini is an award-winning stand-up comic, actor, writer and activist. She is a two time Canadian Comedy Award winner for her solo show shows,

About The Producer:

Jo Baker aka Puff Mama is a Toronto based bitch and has been producing kickass comedy shows for almost 20 years! For 13 of those years she ran the nefarious weed friendly UndergroundComedy/Cafe 420, when COVID struck she was forced to close her doors. Now she has found a home at Comedy Bar and is bringing you the best comedy shows!