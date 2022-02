5 for 5 is a weekly pro comedy show featuring the best stand up comedians in Canada. Hosted by Kyle Patan and Hannah Lawrence, 5 for 5 showcases comics from Just For Laughs, Crave, Much Music and more! This show sells out every week, get your tickets before it’s too late! Cheap tickets & big laughs! Tuesdays 9:30 pm in the Comedy Bar Cabaret.