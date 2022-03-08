- News
5 for 5 is a weekly pro comedy show featuring the best stand up comedians in the city and touring headliners. Hosted by Kyle Patan and Hannah Lawrence, 5 for 5 showcases comics from Just For Laughs, Crave, Much Music and more! This show sells out every week, so grab your tickets fast.
Tuesdays 9:30pm in the Comedy Bar Cabaret.
TICKETS: https://comedybar.ca/shows/5-for-5
Location Address - 945 Bloor Street West
Event Price - $8