5 for 5 is a weekly pro comedy show featuring the best stand up comedians in Canada and touring headliners. Hosted by Kyle Patan and Hannah Lawrence, 5 for 5 showcases comics from Just For Laughs, Crave, Much Music and more! This show sells out every week, so grab your tickets fast.

ONLY $8!

Tuesdays 9:30pm in the Comedy Bar Cabaret (945 Bloor Street West)