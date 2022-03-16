Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 16, 2022

14 14 people viewed this event.

5 for 5 is a weekly pro comedy show featuring the best stand up comedians in Canada and touring headliners. Hosted by Kyle Patan and Hannah Lawrence, 5 for 5 showcases comics from Just For Laughs, Crave, Much Music and more! This show sells out every week, so grab your tickets fast.

ONLY $8!

Tuesdays 9:30pm in the Comedy Bar Cabaret (945 Bloor Street West)

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $8

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Tue, Mar 22nd, 2022 @ 09:30 PM
to 11:00 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

