5 for 5 is a weekly pro comedy show featuring the best stand up comedians in Canada. Hosted by Kyle Patan and Hannah Lawrence, 5 for 5 showcases comics from Just For Laughs, Crave, Much Music and more! This show sells out every week, get your tickets quick!
Tuesdays 9:30pm in the Comedy Bar Cabaret. comedybar.ca
Location Address - 945 Bloor Street West
Event Price - 18.08 for two tickets