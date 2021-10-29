Halloween

Oct 29, 2021

5 for 5 is a weekly pro comedy show featuring the best stand up comedians in Canada. Hosted by Kyle Patan and Hannah Lawrence, 5 for 5 showcases comics from Just For Laughs, Crave, Much Music and more! This show sells out every week, get your tickets quick! 

Tuesdays 9:30pm in the Comedy Bar Cabaret. comedybar.ca

Location Address - 945 Bloor Street West

Event Price - 18.08 for two tickets

Tue, Nov 9th, 2021 @ 09:30 PM
Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

