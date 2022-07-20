5 for 5 Comedy

5 for 5 is a weekly pro comedy show featuring the best stand up comedians in Canada and touring headliners. Hosted by Kyle Patan (Just For Laughs NW, JFL 42) and Hannah Lawrence (The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, CBC), 5 for 5 showcases comics from Just For Laughs, Crave, Comedy Central and more! This show sells out every week, so grab your tickets while you still can!

Tuesdays – 9:30pm in the Comedy Bar Cabaret (945 Bloor Street West). comedybar.ca