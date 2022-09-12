5 for 5 Comedy

5 for 5 is a weekly pro comedy show featuring the best stand up comedians in Canada and touring headliners. Hosted by Kyle Patan (Just For Laughs NW) and Hannah Lawrence (The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, CBC), 5 for 5 showcases comics from Just For Laughs, Crave, Much Music and more! This show sells out fast, so don’t hesitate to grab your tickets.

Tuesdays 9:30pm in the Comedy Bar Cabaret.