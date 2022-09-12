5 for 5 Comedy

Readers' Choice 2021

Sep 12, 2022

7 7 people viewed this event.

5 for 5 is a weekly pro comedy show featuring the best stand up comedians in Canada and touring headliners. Hosted by Kyle Patan (Just For Laughs NW) and Hannah Lawrence (The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, CBC), 5 for 5 showcases comics from Just For Laughs, Crave, Much Music and more! This show sells out fast, so don’t hesitate to grab your tickets.

Tuesdays 9:30pm in the Comedy Bar Cabaret.

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor Street West

Event Price - $10

Date And Time

Tue, Sep 20th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

