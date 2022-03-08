5 Poets Breaking Into Song

A night of poetry, music and song by 5 fine poets and 2 wondrous musicians

Featuring George Elliott Clarke, Poet Laureate (Toronto), Giovanna Riccio, Poet, Co-Host (Toronto), Louise Bernice Halfe, Parliamentary Poet Laureate (Regina), Anna Yin, Poet (Toronto), Boyd Warren Chubbs, Poet (St. John’s), Astrid Brunner, Poet (Halifax), Andrea Thompson, Poet (Toronto) with Juliet Palmer, Pianist (Toronto) and James Rolfe, Composer (Toronto).

April 6 at 7 pm, free. eventbrite.ca

Funding generously provided by the League of Canadian Poets.