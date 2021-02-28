The Balcony Queerly Canadian Edition

NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Balcony Queerly Canadian Edition

Monthly festival of short plays and creative works. Designed specifically for a live streaming audience, artists in the festival are challenged to create works that are under ten minutes in length and capture the “liveness” of the in-person experience. Five short works in under an hour.

On Instagram Live March 7 at 4 pm. Free. https://www.instagram.com/thebalconyarts

Cast and crew include; David Bateman, Paul Bellini, Philip Cairns, Keith Cole, Andrew Fedosov, Trish Fonberg, Raymond Helkio, Brock Hessell, and Amy J. Lester.

 

2021-03-07 @ 04:00 PM to
2021-03-07 @ 05:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Theatre
 
 

